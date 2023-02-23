With their first-place finish at their respective weight division in the sub-Regional meet, Kelso saw a quartet of boys earn All-League first-team honors out of the 3A Greater St. Helens League. Those Hilanders with top league honors include were Wes Leeper, Koltin Rice, Ryder Newton and Ethan Freund.

Freund went on to place third at the Mat Classic XXXIV, while Leeper finished fourth and Newton finished fifth. Rice competed at the state championship tournament but did not place.

Castle Rock also saw Regional champs Cooper Williams, Skylar Ammons, Ian Burton, Landon Fulton and Stephen Ibsen all named to the 1A Trico All-League wrestling first team. Williams went on to place second at the Mat Classic XXXIV state championships, while Ammons finished third, and Fulton and Burton each placed sixth. Ibsen competed at the state tournament but did not place.

Meanwhile, in the Central 2B League, Kalama saw Harrison Suzara and Ivan Bailey earn first-team honors before going on to finish second at the Mat Classic XXXIV. Toledo’s Bayron Rodriguez also earned a sub-Regional championship and a first team All-League nod before his trip the Mat Classic.

Over in the pool, Kelso’s senior duo of Jason Tran and Andrea Cavaliere were named to the 3A Greater St. Helens League All-League first team while Mark Morris saw seniors Ethan Larsen and Kyle Stanton receive recognition at the 2A level.

Tran was honored with a first-team selection in the 50-yard freestyle event while his Hilanders teammate Cavaliere made the first team for the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke.

The co-Swimmers of the Year awards in the 3A GSHL went to the Mountain View duo Owen Wong and Griffin Barlow.

The rest of the 3A All-League first team swimmers were Jack Houlahan 200-yard freestyle (Prairie), David Kilway 200-yard individual medley (Mountain View), Yonten Ghadong 100-yard butterfly (Mountain View) and Vladyslav Danylyuk 100-yard backstroke (Prairie).

The 3A GSHL second team swimmers included Kilway for the 100-yard breaststroke, Danylyuk for the 200-yard indivual medley, Ghadong for the 100-yard backstroke, Kairos Phed 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, Michael Oshkader 100-yard freestyle and Troy Delp in the 500-yard freestyle.

Larsen, like Kelso's Italian import Cavaliere, was named to the 2A GSHL All-League first team for multiple events. The web-fingered Monarch took home honors for the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. His senior teammate at Mark Morris, Kyle Stanton, earned second-team recognition for the 100-yard backstroke and the 500-yard freestyle.

The entire 2A GSHL swimming first team included Parker Dangleis 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle (Hockinson), Lincoln Swift 500-yard freestyle (Ridgefield), Liam Dunn 100-yard backstroke (Hockinson), Alex Wendler 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM (Hockinson).