High School Boys Swimming: Mark Morris splits home meet with 3A/4A Vancouver schools

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op team completed a dual meet at home against Union, Mountain View, Evergreen and Heritage at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool, Wednesday with the team splitting the four results.

Mark Morris beat Heritage 81-27 and Evergreen 86-10, but fell to Union 107-47 and 88-61 to Mountain View.

Monarchs’ senior Ethan Larsen posted a new district qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 2:05.79 which was fourth on Wednesday. He also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.53, a shade over two seconds behind Union junior Sam Empey who won the race in 57.37.

Kyle Stanton continued to look sharp in the 500-yard freestyle for Mark Morris. The senior turned in a time of 5:29.42 to secure the runner-up finish behind Union sophomore Owen Robertson who swam a time of 5:22.20.

The Monarchs also won the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Nolan Cox, Stanton, Larsen and Pace Berry posted a time of 4:00.71 which bested the runner-up from Union by nearly 15 seconds.

Berry also managed a third place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.19. That event was won by Union’s Alexander Wahlman who turned in a time of 1:05.11.

Union swept the podium in the 50-yard freestyle where Robertson was best once again with a time of 24.0. Seniors Wahlman and Hien Bui completed the Union sweep as they finished in second and third with times of 24.42 and 24.89 respectively.

David Kilway of Mountain View placed first in the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:13.13. Zachary Gillman of Mark Morris finished third with a time of 3:16.13.

Longview's swimmers will return to the pool in the Kentridge Invitational in Federal Way on Saturday.