High School Boys Swimming: Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kelso get wet behind the ears at SWW Jamboree

Thirteen teams dove in alongside Mark Morris at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday for the Southwest Washington Jamboree, a preseason event to help teams prepare for the real races.

As a cooperative program, R.A. Long was of course on hand with their peers from across the pool and Kelso was also in the mix. Last winter, Mark Morris sent five swimmers to State and Kelso sent one. The two teams look to do the same this season with better results. And while R.A. Long didn't have any swimmers jump in the pool on Wednesday, there's at least one Lumberjack who wouldn't mind getting in on the fun at some point.

“We’ve got a really small group this year,” RAL/MM coach Richard Carr stated. “So our focus is going to be more quality swims, trying to put together some swims and relays that have a chance at getting back to State.”

With Kelso having only one State finalist last season and another talented roster on hand, it's looking to get more swimmers to state at the 3A level.

“We have about 20 guys including a foreign exchange student from Italy,” said Kelso coach Lori Clark. “He’s the real deal, he can swim but overall we're looking really good early on."

At the multi-school event, there was a total of 12 events with the longest in distance being the 300-yard freestyle. In that marathon event Mark Morris senior, and returning second-team All-League swimmer, Kyle Stanton picked up the fastest time out of the local competitors as he posted a mark of 3:11.75, good for second place in the event. Harry Eugenis of the Kelso finished 44 seconds later, while sophomores Owen Gallagher and Aiden Fias also competed for the Hilanders.

In the second event of the evening, both the Monarchs and Hilanders saw a senior compete in the 150-yard freestyle. Ethan Larsen finished with a time of 1:30.01, and Xavier Moore of the latter finished with a mark of 1:45.

In the shortest event of the night, the 25-yard freestyle race, the only local team to see a diver compete was Kelso, and they had four. The Hilanders had Jacob Jones (14.11) and Sam Buck (14.22) finish with the best times out of the bunch. Meanwhile, Sam Rogers and Corbin Riley both finished with marks that they can improve on.

The 150-yard individual medley it was the Italian rocket, Andrea Cavaliere, who set the pace and took first place with a time of 1:38.83.

"We’re going up against teams that have a lot of club swimmers, which we don’t have so we’d like to finish in the top three," Clark said of her team's goals. "That's something we can be proud of.”

Kelso was set to host Shelton at Gaither Pool on Thursday. While the R.A. Long and Mark Morris Co-op will once again host Washougal and Hockinson on Friday.