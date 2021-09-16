Girls Swimming: Three Monarchs, two Lumberjills qualify for Districts

Five swimmers from Mark Morris and R.A. Long qualified for the District swim meet during a multi-dual meet at Mark Morris High School on Wednesday. Battle Ground, Prairie, Hockinson and Washougal all gathered at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool to face off on Wednesday.

Three Monarchs posted qualifying times on the meet. Rylee Berry qualified in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:33 and placed second in the meet. Berry also made Districts in the 100-yard butterfly as she finished in 1:17, which gave her the top time on the meet.

Ava Christopher also qualified for two events. Her time of 1:08 was good enough to qualify for the 100-yard freestyle and placed her third. She also made placed third and qualified in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:23.

Jacee Davis was the other Monarch to earn a spot at districts in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:30, which placed her second overall. Davis also paired with Berry, Christopher and Kaylina Smith to win the 200-yard medley relay with a combined time of 2:20. The four swimmers paired together again to wn the 400-yard freestyle relay in