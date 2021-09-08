Girls Swimming: Monarchs, Jumberjills host jamboree

The girls swimming season got underway at Dick Mealy Pool, where Mark Morris and R.A. Long hosted the 2021 Greater St. Helens League Girls Jamboree, welcoming 15 schools to the water.

The hosts themselves only logged two top-five finishes, both coming from Monarchs. Rylee Berry finished in second in the 50-yard butterfly in 31.11, while fellow senior Kaylina Smith took fifth in the 150-yard freestyle, coming in at 1:55.60.

On the R.A. Long side of things, the Lumberjills’ two best performances nabbed sixth-place finishes. Sophomore Mahayla West swam the 25-yard freestyle in 16.69 to do so, while, senior Kylie Hueth did as well with a time of 52.63 in the 75-yard freestyle.

Kelso’s best finish came from senior Katie Whitney, who took eighth in the 150-yard freestyle in 2:26.28. Two spots behind her came sophomore Melissa Pederson in 10th.

The Longview schools will be back in their home pool on Sept. 15, hosting Battle Ground, Prairie, La Center, and Hockinson. Kelso will also get a week off, before it hosts Camas at Gaither Pool.

