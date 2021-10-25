Girls Swimming: Kelso's Eugenis wins race at Southwest Washington Invite

The out-of-county visitors gobbled up most of the top places at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool, with 16 schools coming to Longview for the Southwest Washington Invitational on Saturday.

Camas took first in the team rankings, with Aberdeen, Mountain View, Columbia River, and Skyview rounding out the top five.

Mark Morris led the area’s schools with a seventh-place finish; Kelso was 12th and R.A. Long was 14th.

Individually, though, Kelso’s Angie Eugenis had the best day of any local swimmer, beating out a field of 21 swimmers to win the 500-yard freestyle in 5:46.79. She also took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:23.77, less than three seconds off the lead.

Mark Morris’ best result came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where Ava Christopher, Kaylina Smith, Jolie McGaughan, and Rylee Berry teamed up to finish third with a time of 4:37.92. As individuals, Berry finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.21) and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.65), Smith was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:44.94) and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:28;96), and Christopher was eighth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:52.66).