Girls Swimming: Eugenis shines for Kelso, more RAL/MM district qualifiers

Kelso’s Angie Eugenis had a strong day in the pool on Saturday and picked up first and second place finishes at the 11th Annual Sprint Pentathlon at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Eugenis picked up a win in the 25-yard freestyle by posting a time of 13.91 to best the competition by more than four-tenths of a second. Not relegated just to sprints, Eugenis also finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27. Eugenis also added another top five finish in the 100-yard backstroke as she placed fourth by finishing in 1:08.

Five swimmers from R.A. Long and Mark Morris posted new qualifying times for 2A Districts. RAL senior Kylie Hueth, who has already qualified for two events, qualified in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:09 as well as the 100-yard breaststroke with a finish in 1:27.

Chelsee Jackson also qualified for RAL in the 100-yard backstroke, posting a time of 1:22.

MM’s Rylee Berry and Ava Christopher added qualifications to their list as well. Berry qualified in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:21 and Christopher qualified in the 50-yard freestyle by finishing in 30.6 seconds.

MM senior Kaylina Smith picked up two qualifications in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. She finished the 200 in 2:35 and the 500 in 7:07.

