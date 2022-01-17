Boys Swimming: Thomas breaks record at Kelso Invite

KELSO — Kelso senior Spencer Thomas broke a decade-old school record during the Kelso Swim Invitational on Saturday that saw plenty of teams, including Mark Morris and R.A. Long in attendance.

Thomas posted a time of 22.58 during the leading leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay, which beat David Williams’ ten-year-old record of 22.61 for a 50-yard freestyle. Thomas teamed up with Owen Gallagher, Harry Eugenis and Jason Tran as the Hilanders finished fourth in the relay with a team time of 1:39.

Thomas had a strong showing for the event as he also posted two third place finishes in individual events at the invite. Thomas posted a time of 51.77 in the 100-yard freestyle and a 22.65 in the 50-yard freestyle for the top individual finishes for the Hilanders.

The Hilanders finished fifth overall out of 14 schools in attendance. Mark Morris was shortly behind the Hilanders with a seventh place team finish.

MM senior Joshua Butler and junior Ethan Larsen both posted new qualifying times for the District Tournament at the meet. Butler placed 12th with a time of 24.95 in the 50-yard freestyle to qualify and Larsen placed 13th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.

Mark Morris’ best finish came in the 200-yard medley relay as Butler teamed with Rudi Soetamin, Kyle Stanton and Justin Wilson to take fourth with a time of 1:54.

R.A. Long took 13th at the invite. Evan Prewitt was the Jacks’ lone competitor, placing 12th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09 and 18th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.95.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will jump back in the pool at Aberdeen on Wednesday for a double dual.

Kelso will host a group of Greater St. Helens League teams at home on Wednesday.

