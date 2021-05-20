Boys Swimming roundup: Stanton nabs win for Monarchs

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long boys swimming teams welcomed four visitors to Longview for a busy day in the water Wednesday.

MM’s Kyle Stanton had the lone individual win by a local swimmer, taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke by nearly six seconds in 1:20.38. He also finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:13.12).

Rudi Soetamin finished second in both of his individual races, completing the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.22 and the 100-yard backstroke in 59.67. Joshua Butler took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.35

Soetamin, Butler, Stanton, and Justin Wilson teamed up for the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in second with a time of 2:00.37, while the first three matchup up with Ethan Larsen to take second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.60.

Wilson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle behind Stanton, while Jason Kooiman took fifth, and also finished fourth in the 200-yard medley, two spots behind Soetamin. Pace Berry came in a dead tie for fourth in the 100-yard breastroke, touching the wall at the same exact time as Hockinson’s Owen Teckenburg to finish in 1:34.02.