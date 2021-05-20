Boys Swimming roundup: Stanton nabs win for Monarchs

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long boys swimming teams welcomed four visitors to Longview for a busy day in the water Wednesday.
MM’s Kyle Stanton had the lone individual win by a local swimmer, taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke by nearly six seconds in 1:20.38. He also finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:13.12).
Rudi Soetamin finished second in both of his individual races, completing the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.22 and the 100-yard backstroke in 59.67. Joshua Butler took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.35
Soetamin, Butler, Stanton, and Justin Wilson teamed up for the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in second with a time of 2:00.37, while the first three matchup up with Ethan Larsen to take second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.60.
Wilson finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle behind Stanton, while Jason Kooiman took fifth, and also finished fourth in the 200-yard medley, two spots behind Soetamin. Pace Berry came in a dead tie for fourth in the 100-yard breastroke, touching the wall at the same exact time as Hockinson’s Owen Teckenburg to finish in 1:34.02.
Evan Prewitt and Parker Beisse made up an R.A. Long team of two in the pool. Beisse came in 11th in the 50-yard freestyle (33.44) and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:23.07), and Prewitt finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:17.84).
The Monarchs and Lumberjacks will hit the road together, next scheduled to swim up in Aberdeen for a non-league meet on Saturday.
Papermakers swim past Hilanders
KELSO — Camas made Gaither Pool its own water Wednesday, winning all 11 events in a dual win over Kelso.
Spencer Thomas earned second place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.96. Daxton Thomas came second in the 100-yard freestyle, in 1:00.33. In the nine remaining events, the Papermakers took the top two spots — and earned the top three in four of them.
Spencer Thomas also took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing behind a Camas trio in 1:10.22.
Mason Montoya led Kelso in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:35.22 to finish third, and came in fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:30.53. Caden Olson finished just ahead of him in the latter, with a time of 6:03.28 for fourth; he also took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in at 1:15.78.
Joe Lease took third in the 100-yard freestyle behind Daxton Thomas in 1:00.81, and fifth in 50-yard freestyle in 26.26, behind both Spencer Thomas and Jason Tran, who posted a fourth-place finish in 26.11.
Tran also finished fourth — and first among Hilanders — in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.62.