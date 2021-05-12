Boys Swimming roundup: Moore, 400 freestyle relay team nab wins for Kelso

KELSO — The Kelso boys swimming team hosted its second meet in as many days, as Skyview, Columbia River, Fort Vancouver, and Hudson’s Bay all came to Gaither Pool on Wednesday.

Xavier Moore had the lone win for the Hilanders on the day, taking first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:31.29. He also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:00.23.

Kelso also got a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where Spencer Thomas, Van Chouinard, Mason Montoya, and Caden Olson teamed up to win by nearly 20 seconds, in 4:00.86.

Montoya also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke, doing the two laps in 1:07.72, and Olson took third in the 50-yard freestyle, completing one in 24.50. Those two teamed up with Daxton and Spencer Thomas to come in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.49.

Evan Hines finished third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:47.86, Spencer Thomas came in third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.41, and Jason Tran nabbed second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.21.

Kelso’s final top-three finish came in the 200-yard medley relay, where Tran, Daxton Thomas, Chouinard, and Joe Lease ended up in third with a time of 2:03.81.

Kelso is scheduled to get a week off before hosting Camas next Wednesday.