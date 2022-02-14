Boys Swimming Roundup: Mark Morris sends five swimmers to State

Five Mark Morris swimmers kept their seasons alive and qualified for the state tournament during the 2A District IV Championships at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool last Friday and Saturday. The Monarchs also finished third overall as a team at the meet with a team score of 191.

Junior Kyle Stanton qualified in in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. Stanton took home the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:44 and placed third in the 200 with a time of 2:07.

Senior Joshua Butler also qualified and took second place in two events, the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley. Butler finished the individual medley with a time of 2:16 and the butterfly with a time of 1:00.

Senior Rudi Soetamin will hop back in the pool at State for the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Soetamin took third in the 50-yard freestyle, posting a time of 23.66 and also finished third in the backstroke with a 59.14.

Junior Ethan Larsen qualified in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing third with a time of 6:00. Sophomore Pace Berry was the final qualifier for MM with a third place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.

Soetamin, Stanton, Berry and Butler also finished second in the 4X50-yard medley relay, combining for a time of 1:49.

The Monarch swimmers dive back in at State on Friday and Saturday in Federal Way.

Thomas breaks Kelso record

Kelso senior Spencer Thomas had a banner day at the 3A District IV & VIII Swim meet on Saturday, breaking a school record and qualifying for State in the process.

Thomas broke the school record and qualified for state with a 21.63 the final heat to take first place for the meet.

Thomas also bested all swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 48.52 to tack on a second event for the State Tournament.

As a team, the Hilanders finished fifth of seven teams at the meet.

