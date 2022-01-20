Boys Swimming: One more district qualifier for MM in penultimate regular season meet

HOQUIAM — The Mark Morris and R.A. Long boys swimming teams got their final road test of the regular season Wednesday, against Hoquiam and Aberdeen at the Grays Harbor YMCA.

The Monarchs came away with a new District qualifier: Joshua Butler, who won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:05.98. Butler also won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:27.21.

Rudi Soetamin won the 50-yard freestyle (23.90) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.67). Ethan Larsen took first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:17.09), and Kyle Stanton won the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.38).

Soetamin, Larsen, Stanton, and Butler teamed up to take first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:00.77), while Soetamin, Butler, and Stanton joined up with Pace Berry to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:55.17).

Evan Prewitt, R.A. Long’s lone swimmer in the pool, finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.49) and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:10.93).

R.A. Long and Mark Morris are set to wrap up the regular season at the Dick Mealey Memorial Pool against Kelso next Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0