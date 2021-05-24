Boys Swimming: Monarchs qualify for districts up north

ABERDEEN — The R.A. Long and Mark Morris boys swimming teams headed north over the weekend, meeting up with Hoquiam and Aberdeen on Saturday.

Three Monarchs posted times good enough to qualify for districts. Kyle Stanton made the cut in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.3 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:19.70. Rudi Soetamin did so in the 50-yard freestyle, taking second in the event with a time of 23:75. Joshua Butler won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:18.52, and also finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.22.

The Monarchs also took second-place finishes in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.

R.A. Long’s Evan Prewitt finished third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:22.99 and finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley. Layne Oberloh finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Next up, both the Monarchs and the Lumberjacks are set to face the Evergreen schools on Wednesday.

