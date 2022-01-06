Boys Swimming: Monarchs post three district times

Mark Morris added three new district qualifying times during a meet against Mountain View, Union, Heritage and Evergreen at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday.

MM’s Rudi Soetamin added two new events to his lengthening list of district qualifications. Soetamin finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle and his time of 6:09 was enough to qualify. He also qualified after he posted a time of 57.07 in the 100-yard freestyle.

Soetamin also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11 and already qualified in the even earlier this season.

MM’s Pace Berry finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14 to place third and pick up his first qualifying time of the season.

MM’s Ethan Larsen picked up a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:12. Joshua Butler took home third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.51.

Two MM relay teams picked up third place finishes. Soetamin, Butler, Kyle Stanton and Justin Wilson posted a 1:55 in the 200-yard medley relay. Soetamin, Stanton and Butler also joined with Larsen to post a 4:10 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will be at the Camas Invitational on Saturday at the LaCamas Aquatic Center.

