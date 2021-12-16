Boys Swimming: MM/RAL posts five new district qualifying times

The Mark Morris/R.A. Long swimming team saw five Monarch swimmers qualify for the District Tournament as they squared off with Battle Ground and Prairie at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday.

MM senior Rudi Soetamin, who has already posted District and State qualifying times, picked up a win and added another District event in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.

Senior Justin Wilson finished first and qualified in the 500-yard freestyle and junior Ethan Larsen posted another qualifying time with a 2:30 in the 200-yard individual medley and placed second on Wednesday. Junior Kyle Stanton won and qualified in the 50-yard freestyle as he finished In 25.3 seconds.

Senior Joshua Butler qualified and placed third in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 2:08. Butler also picked up a second place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.

As a team, MM/RAL picked up two wins in relay events. Butler, Soetamin, Stanton and Wilson teamed up to in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57 and Larsen and Wilson joined Pace Berry and Felix Alvarez to win the 200-yard freestyle relay, also finishing in 1:57.

MM/RAL is now off for the holidays before taking part in a multi-dual with Mountain View, Evergreen, Heritage and Union on Jan. 5.

