Boys Swimming: Mark Morris and R.A. Long fall in double dual against Camas

Camas outswam both the R.A. Long and Mark Morris boys swimming teams in a double dual at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday. The Papermakers beat Mark Morris 112-47 and R.A. Long 127-4.

Four Mark Morris swimmers posted new District qualifying times during the meet. Joshua Butler qualified with a time of 1:17 in the 100-yard breaststroke and placed second.

Ethan Larsen qualified and placed third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:10. Kyle Stanton qualified in the 100-yard backstroke and posted a time of 1:08. Stanton also finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:24.

Justin Wilson posted a 1:13 in the 100-yard butterfly to finish third and round out the qualifying times for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long will cross the Cowlitz on Saturday to compete at the Kelso Invite on Saturday at Gaither pool.

