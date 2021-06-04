Boys Swimming: Kelso beats MM, RAL

The Kelso boys swim team earned aquatic bragging rights over its neighbors Friday, beating both Mark Morris and R.A. Long on Friday in a non-league meet-up.

With just four Lumberjacks in the pool, the most drama came between the Hilanders and the Monarchs. Mark Morris actually took a 6-5 edge in the 11 events in terms of individual winners, but the Hilanders were able to stack enough depth finishes to come out victorious in the team score, 91-75.

For Mark Morris, Rudi Soetamin and Joshua Butler led the way with a pair of individual wins apiece, the former taking the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.66) and the 50-yard freestyle (23.72), and the latter winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.8) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.03). Kyle Stanton added a win in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.39, and also finished in second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.82. The Monarchs added a team win with Butler, Stanton, Soetamin, and Justin Wilson winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.34.