Boys Swimming: Camas swims past Kelso

KELSO — Camas took first in 10 of the 11 events at Gaither Pool on Wednesday, winning its dual meet with Kelso 105-55.

The Hilanders’ lone win came in the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Jason Tran, Harry Eugenis, Atticus Boyd, and Spencer Thomas combined to finish in 1:45.72, 15 seconds ahead of second place.

Thomas was the only Kelso swimmer to finish second on the day, doing so in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.15) and the 100-yard freestyle (52:06).

Tran took third in the 200-yard IM (2:27.59) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.20), Eugenis finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.98) and the 50-yard freestyle (26.34), and Xavier Moore came in third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:27.48).

Tomas, Eugenis, Tran, and Evan Williams teamed up in the 400-yard freestyle relay and took second place in 3:54.23.

