Boys State Swimming: Mark Morris, Kelso dive in at State

FEDERAL WAY — Mark Morris sent five swimmers to the 2A State meet over the weekend and finished 23rd overall with 21 team points.

Four Monarch found themselves in the final heats for the 200-yard medley relay and senior Rudi Soetamin also made his way to the finals in two events for MM.

Soetamin, Pace Berry, Joshua Butler and Kyle Stanton finished in 1:50 in the relay to take home 12th as a squad in the event.

Soetamin’s best solo finish came in the 100-yard backstroke, where he tied for ninth place with a time of 58.86. Soetamin placed 14th in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 23.68.

In addition to the four relay members, the Monarchs also sent Ethan Larsen to the tournament, but he did not qualify for final heats.

“Final results were very close to expectations, although we ended up with more state participants in more events than really expected,” MM coach Richard Carr said. “In that sense the boys exceeded expectations, and deservedly so.”

Carr added that the Monarchs’ success this season can be contributed to the work ethic of their swimmers.

Next season the Monarchs will return three swimmers from the State roster as Soetamin and Butler were the lone seniors at the meet. Stanton and Larsen will return for their senior campaigns and Berry will be a junior.

“These three will have the best sense at the beginning of the next season, when we mention State as the goal for the season, of what that really means and looks like,” Carr said.

Carr considered Larsen’s success to be the biggest surprise this season.

“He is primarily a cross country runner, and my sense has been that he swam to stay in condition while avoiding injuries,” Carr said. “This season has been kind of a breakout for him.”

Carr theorizes that Larsen could be near the top of the State heap next season.

Kelso’s Spencer Thomas found himself in the final heats of both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events at the 3A level after finishing 11th in both events during prelims.

Thomas went on to finish 15th in both events with a time of 22.67 in the 50, followed by a time of 49.60 in the 100.

