All-League 2A GSHL Girls Swimming

First Team
50 Free - Bree Gravel, Columbia River, 12
100 Free - Paige Gangleis, Hockinson, 12
200 Free - Jolie McGaughan Mark Morris, 11
500 Free McKelvey Brewer, Hudson’ Bay, 11
100 Fly - McKelvey Brewer, Hudson’s Bay, 11
100 Back - Meda Rusu, Ridgefield, 10
100 Breast - Kali Gravel, Columbia River, 12
200 Medley - Meda Rusu, Ridgefield,, 10
200 Medley Relay - Hockinson (Milan MicIntosh)
200 Free Relay - Hockinson (Milan McIntosh)
400 Free Relay - Columbia River (Sam Yamshita)
Second Team
50 Free - Milan McIntosh, Hockinson, 12
100 Free - Bree Gravel, Columbia River, 12
200 Free - Jessica Nute, Washougal, 12
500 Free - Paige Wirtz, Mark Morris, 9
100 Fly - Emma Anderson, Kalama, 10
100 Back - Paige Wirtz, Mark Morris, 9
100 Breast - Emily Larzalere, Washougal, 10
200 Medley - Paige Dangleis, Hockinson, 10
200 Medley Relay: Columbia River (Resse Darling))
200 Free Relay - Columbia River (Bree Gravel)
400 Free Relay - Mark Morris (Paige Wirtz)
Honorable Mention (Locals Only)
100 Free - Jolie McGaughan, Mark Morris, 11
100 Fly - Chelsea Jackson, R.A. Long, 11
100 Breast - Emma Anderson, Kalama, 10