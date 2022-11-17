 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A High School Girls Swimming

All-League 2A GSHL Girls Swimming

  • 0
Jolie McGaughan Mark Morris swimming

Mark Morris junior swimmer Jolie McGaughan dives from the block during a jamboree swim event Wednesday held at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on the Mark Morris High School Campus

 Anthony Dion

First Team

50 Free - Bree Gravel, Columbia River, 12

100 Free - Paige Gangleis, Hockinson, 12

200 Free - Jolie McGaughan Mark Morris, 11

500 Free McKelvey Brewer, Hudson’ Bay, 11

100 Fly - McKelvey Brewer, Hudson’s Bay, 11

100 Back - Meda Rusu, Ridgefield, 10

100 Breast - Kali Gravel, Columbia River, 12

200 Medley - Meda Rusu, Ridgefield,, 10

200 Medley Relay - Hockinson (Milan MicIntosh)

200 Free Relay - Hockinson (Milan McIntosh)

400 Free Relay - Columbia River (Sam Yamshita)

People are also reading…

Second Team

50 Free - Milan McIntosh, Hockinson, 12

100 Free - Bree Gravel, Columbia River, 12

200 Free - Jessica Nute, Washougal, 12

500 Free - Paige Wirtz, Mark Morris, 9

100 Fly - Emma Anderson, Kalama, 10

100 Back - Paige Wirtz, Mark Morris, 9

100 Breast - Emily Larzalere, Washougal, 10

200 Medley - Paige Dangleis, Hockinson, 10

200 Medley Relay: Columbia River (Resse Darling))

200 Free Relay - Columbia River (Bree Gravel)

400 Free Relay - Mark Morris (Paige Wirtz)

Honorable Mention (Locals Only)

100 Free - Jolie McGaughan, Mark Morris, 11

100 Fly - Chelsea Jackson, R.A. Long, 11

100 Breast - Emma Anderson, Kalama, 10

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News