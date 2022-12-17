 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Prep Boys Swimming

3A High School Boys Swimming: Tran, Eugenis lead Kelso in dual meet

Dick Mealy Memorial Pool stock

A brief moment of calm waters at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool before the races began.

 Katelyn Metzger

GRAYS HARBOR — The trio of Andrea Cavaliere, Harry Eugenis, and Jason Tran carried the Kelso boys swim team to a 114-54 win over Aberdeen in the teams’ dual meet at the Grays Harbor YMCA, Friday.

All three swimmers placed first in multiple events while also leading the Hilanders’ relay team in the 200-yard individual medley and the 400-yard freestyle to first place finishes. Those times were 1:53.41 and 3:46.06 respectively.

Eugenis also finished first in the 200-yard freestyle event, swimming a time of 2:15.75 to beat out Jacob Jones (2:28.51) and Soren Guttormsen (2:29.88), as well as the 500-yard freestyle with a stellar time of 6:07.37. He beat out Delt Clark (6:15.77) and Owen Gallagher (6:15.96) who raced nip and tuck over the final 25 yards.

Cavaliere took first in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly events. His times were 58.66 and 57.35 respectively. Josiah Beck and Jones swam second and third with times of 1:17.69 and 1:24.09 in the 100-yard breaststroke respectively.

Tran took first in the 100-yard freestyle event, swimming a time of 56.83 which beat his teammate and runner-up Soren Guttormsen (in 1:01.63) by a shade less than five seconds.

Meanwhile, Clark finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.84.

The Hilanders are off for two weeks for the Christmas break, then return to the pool for a home meet versus Battle Ground on January 4.

