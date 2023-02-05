Andrea Cavaliere continued his successful senior season as a Kelso foreign exchange student by qualifying for State in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle at the bi-district swim meet at the Gaither Pool Friday and Saturday.

Cavaliere won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.79. He edged out Mountain View’s David Kilway who finished second in a time of 1:01.71. Both swimmers advanced to State for their finishes. The Italian-born exchange student also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle by swimming a time of 48.91, just shy of the first-place time of 48.35 swam by Mountain View’s Owen Wong.

Kelso senior Jason Tran fell short of a State qualification in the 50-yard freestyle event by a slim margin with his third-place finish. Wong won the 50 in a time of 21.66 and Zach Juhnke placed second ahead of Tran in 22.61. Tran’s time was 22.74.

Meanwhile, Kelso’s 200-yard medley relay team of Cavaliere, Tran, Delt Clark and Soren Guttormsen set a school record with a time of 1:44.25 which earned it second place. The 200-yard free relay team of Tran, Harry Eugenis, Guttormsen and Cavaliere also set a school record with their sparkling time of 1:32.47, which also placed second behind Mountain View’s 1:30.02 that was good enough to set a District meet record.

Kelso sophomores Eugenis and Owen Gallagher fell short of qualifying for State in the 200-yard freestyle event. The pair finished with sixth and ninth-place finishes respectively with times of 2:05.16 and 2:06.61.

Clark, a junior, placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.74. The event was won by Mountain View junior Yonten Ghadong in 53.67. Clark also placed sixth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.44. Kilway won the event with a time of 2:03.6. Guttormsen, meanwhile, finished ninth in the fly with a time of 1:07.38.

In the 500-yard freestyle event, Gallagher was fifth in line with a time of 6:00.82. The event was won by Walla Walla freshman Eli Bona in a time of 4:52.18.

Kelso finished fourth as a team behind first-place Walla Walla with a team total of 209 points.