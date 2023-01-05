3A High School Boys Swimming: Cavaliere leads Kelso to sweep over Battle Ground and Prairie

Behind strong showings from seniors Andrea Cavaliere and Jason Tran, as well as sophomore Owen Gallagher, Kelso swept a boys dual swim meet Wednesday, earning a 100-68 win over Prairie and a 138-16 win over Battle Ground at Gaither Pool.

Cavaliere, a foreign exchange student hailing from Italy, displayed his impressive speed in the 100-yard freestyle event where he turned in a time of 49.23. That mark was more than five seconds clear of Prairie freshman Michael Oshkader’s time of 54.75, while Battle Ground’s Daniel Rashevskyi placed third in a time of 1:00.5

Though Cavaliere was flying up and down the 25-yard pool, Wednesday, he believes he can still do better.

“It was good, but it wasn’t my best swim,” Cavaliere admitted. “Probably the kick (is an area that can improve) and faster flip.”

Cavaliere recently set the Kelso school record in the boys 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.07, besting the previous program mark of 57.5 seconds. However, Backstroke is an event Cavaliere never swam competitively in after focusing primarily on freestyle and breaststroke while training in Italy.

In fact, Cavaliere admitted he doesn’t much like the stroke he now owns the school record for.

“To be honest, I didn’t really like it,” Cavaliere said.

Still, the speedy import chose to swim backstroke over his more highly trained breaststroke because, “I want change. I want to feel a different emotion," Cavaliere said.

His time of 49.23 to win the 100-yard freestyle was less than a second off of his personal best. Cavaliere also placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.86. Prairie’s Jack Houlan finished first in the event with a time of 1:00.84.

Houlan also won the 200-yard individual medley event where he posted a time of 2:07.52 to outpace his teammate Vladyslav Danylyuk who came second in 2:09.04. Jason Tran finished third for the Hilanders with a time of 2:28.28, and also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke where he finished second in 1:10.24.

Those finishes left Tran with a bitter taste in his mouth after working hard in recent training sessions where he was the lone Kelso swimmer to swim every yard of the Hilanders’ grueling workouts over the break. He believes those sessions may have left him worn out.

“It has been a long slog of workouts this week. It’s been exhausting,” Tran admitted. “I can say I wasn’t exactly happy with my swimming today. We had a swimmer here last year who put the work in during practice and eventually he got faster, so I know that I need to trust in the process, trust in myself and trust that I will get faster.”

The Hilanders also won the 500-yard freestyle event as Owen Gallagher turned in a time of 6:20.87. He finished far clear of the pack where Kelso’s Xavier Moore came second in 6:46.86 and junior Josiah Beck completed the Hilanders’ sweep of the event when he finished third in 6:48.1.

“I can take it out a little faster off the block and push myself more over the middle of the race,” Gallagher said, noting he has a strong closing kick so he believes he has more in the tank for the middle of the race.

“I have got to be tough,” Gallagher added. “I need to push myself in the middle of the race.”

Gallagher sprouted nearly a half foot between seasons and spent his summer in the weight room in an attempt to put muscle on his slender frame. Though he’s already shaved 15 seconds off of his 500-yard freestyle time from his freshman season, Gallagher would like to get under 6:10 before season's end.

Kairos Phed won both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly for Prairie. His 50-yard time was 23.66 where he edged Kelso’s Soren Guttormsen who was second in 24.96. Phed turned around and swam a time of 56.33 to win the butterfly event. Kelso juniors Delt Clark and Guttormsen finished in second and third in the event with times of 1:02.29 and 1:09.62, respectively.

“We have a number of guys who are starting to really show up,” Kelso coach Lori Clark said, pointing to newcomers in freshman Will Cheslock and Beck, a junior.

Beck has posted three district qualifying times already this season and Cheslock is a hair away in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. Cheslock swam times of 1:10.38 and 2:40.79 which earned him fourth place finishes in the two events, Wednesday.

Sophomore Harry Eugenis recently made some changes to his strokes according to Clark. As Tran himself noted, sometimes the times don’t reduce linearly with each meet. The swimmer has to dial in the nuances of each stroke before the clock begins to reveal the effects of that work.

“I think (Eugenis) gets a little frustrated because he feels he made changes, ‘I should be faster,’” Clark said. “And you will be. Stick with it.”

The Kelso boys swim team will return to the pool on Wednesday for a dual meet against Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay at the Gaither Pool.