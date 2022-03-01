 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A GSHL All-League Boys Swimming

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

Swimmer of the Year

Spencer Thomas, Kelso

Coach of the Year

Trisha Hicks, Battle Ground

200 Freestyle

1st Team: Kairos Phed, Prairie

2nd Team: Vladyslav Danylyuk Prairie

200 Individual Medley

1st Team: Drew Gunderson, Heritage

2nd Team: David Kilway, Mt. View

50 Freestyle

1st Team: Justin Xue, Mt. View

2nd Team: Seth Hahn, Prairie

100 Butterfly

1st Team: Kairos Phed, Prairie

2nd Team: Yonten Ghadong, Mt. View

100 Freestyle

1st Team: Owen Wong, Mt. View

2nd Team: Seth Hahn, Prairie

500 Freestyle

1st Team: Jack Houlahan, Prairie

2nd Team: Troy Delp, Prairie

100 Backstroke

1st Team: Yonten Ghadong, Mt. View

2nd Team: Vladyslav Danylyuk, Prairie

100 Breaststroke

1st Team: Justin Xue, MT. View

2nd Team: David Kilway, Mt. View

