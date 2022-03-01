3A GSHL All-League Boys Swimming

Swimmer of the Year
Spencer Thomas, Kelso
Coach of the Year
Trisha Hicks, Battle Ground
200 Freestyle
1st Team: Kairos Phed, Prairie
2nd Team: Vladyslav Danylyuk Prairie
200 Individual Medley
1st Team: Drew Gunderson, Heritage
2nd Team: David Kilway, Mt. View
50 Freestyle
1st Team: Justin Xue, Mt. View
2nd Team: Seth Hahn, Prairie
100 Butterfly
1st Team: Kairos Phed, Prairie
2nd Team: Yonten Ghadong, Mt. View
100 Freestyle
1st Team: Owen Wong, Mt. View
2nd Team: Seth Hahn, Prairie
500 Freestyle
1st Team: Jack Houlahan, Prairie
2nd Team: Troy Delp, Prairie
100 Backstroke
1st Team: Yonten Ghadong, Mt. View
2nd Team: Vladyslav Danylyuk, Prairie
100 Breaststroke
1st Team: Justin Xue, MT. View
2nd Team: David Kilway, Mt. View