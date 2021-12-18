3A Boys Swimming: Kelso falls just short of Aberdeen

KELSO —The Kelso swim team fell just short of Aberdeen 83-74 in a non-league head-to-head boys swim meet on Friday.

Harry Eugenis and Spencer Thomas each picked up two solo wins to lead the Hilanders at the meet. Eugenis finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:13 and posted a time of 6:17 to win the 500-yard freestyle. Thomas took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 second as well as the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 51.51.

Jason Tran was Kelso’s only other first place finisher, posting a 1:12 time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Tran also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.72.

Evan Williams posted a second place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:01 and also finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:24. Kade Keesee posted a time of 1:19 in the 100-yard backstroke, which placed him second.

Kelso also finished second in three relays. Eugenis, Tran, Thomas and Williams put together times on 1:58 and 3:55 to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Keesee teamed with Sam Buck, Evan Hines and Atticus Boyd to place second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:08.

Kelso also jumped in the pool against Camas on Dec. 8 and lost 105-55 to the Papermakers. Spencer posted the best finish for the Hilanders with a 52.06 to place second in the 100-yard freestyle.

Kelso will be off for winter break before diving in against Washougal and Hockinson at home on Jan. 5.

