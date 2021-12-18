 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
3A Boys Swimming

3A Boys Swimming: Kelso falls just short of Aberdeen

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

KELSO —The Kelso swim team fell just short of Aberdeen 83-74 in a non-league head-to-head boys swim meet on Friday.

Harry Eugenis and Spencer Thomas each picked up two solo wins to lead the Hilanders at the meet. Eugenis finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:13 and posted a time of 6:17 to win the 500-yard freestyle. Thomas took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.65 second as well as the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 51.51.

Jason Tran was Kelso’s only other first place finisher, posting a 1:12 time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Tran also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.72.

Evan Williams posted a second place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:01 and also finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:24. Kade Keesee posted a time of 1:19 in the 100-yard backstroke, which placed him second.

Kelso also finished second in three relays. Eugenis, Tran, Thomas and Williams put together times on 1:58 and 3:55 to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Keesee teamed with Sam Buck, Evan Hines and Atticus Boyd to place second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:08.

People are also reading…

Kelso also jumped in the pool against Camas on Dec. 8 and lost 105-55 to the Papermakers. Spencer posted the best finish for the Hilanders with a 52.06 to place second in the 100-yard freestyle.

Kelso will be off for winter break before diving in against Washougal and Hockinson at home on Jan. 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News