3A/4A Boys Swimming: Olson takes two third-place finishes for Kelso

KELSO — The Kelso boys swimming team opened its 2021 slate at home Tuesday, hosting a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League meet and welcoming Evergreen, Mountain View, Heritage, and Union to Gaither Pool.

Caden Olson had the best individual outing for the Hilanders, finishing third in both the 50-yard freestyle (24.51 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (55.82 seconds.)

Olson also swam the anchor in the 200-yard medley relay, capping off the Kelso team of Mason Montoya, Spencer Thomas, and Daxton Thomas which finished third in 1:56.81.

Apart from that, the only other top-five individual finishes for Kelso were Daxton Thomas taking fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:13.70, Montoya finishing fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.82, and Jason Tran finishing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle 6:56.69. The Hilanders’ 200-yard freestyle relay quartet of Daxton Thomas, Van Chouinard, Joe Lease, and Tran took fourth out of six teams in 1:49.79.

Kelso was scheduled to host Columbia River, Skyview, Fort Vancouver, and Hudson’s Bay in another 3A/4A GSHL meet at Gaither Pool on Wednesday.

