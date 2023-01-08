3A/2A High School Boys Swimming: Kelso's Cavaliere leads locals at Kentridge Invite

FEDERAL WAY – Kelso and Mark Morris boys swimmers traveled north to Federal Way for the Kentridge Invite held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Saturday.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Mark Morris senior Kyle Stanton swam a time of 2:02.17. The winning time in the event Saturday came from Mercer Island senior swimmer Matt Williamson who posted a time of 1:41.38.

Fellow Mark Morris senior Ethan Larsen finished in 2:07.62. Stanton was also sharp in the 500-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 5:38.81, good enough for 30th place out of 62 swimmers. Richland’s Ethan Johnston raced home in 4:45.24 to win the event.

Mark Morris junior Pace Berry swam the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:29.82. That time qualified him for the 2A district championships in the event. Garrett Chesley of Lake Stevens posted a time of 1:58.59 to win the event.

Larsen swam a new district-qualifying time of 25.88 in the 50-yard freestyle. The event was won by Curtis junior Tolu Young in a time of 20.49. Kelso’s senior foreign exchange student Andrea Cavaliere came 13th with a time of 22.10. His teammate, senior Jason Tran, finished the 50-yard free in 23.23 for 28th place out of 275 swimmers.

In the 100-yard butterfly, the Monarchs’ Larsen finished in 1:00.42 for 40th and Kelso’s Delt Clark swam a time of 1:01.77 for 45th place out of 83 swimmers.

Kelso’s team of Harry Eugenis, Tran, Cavaliere and Soren Guttormsen turned in a time of 1:49.55 to place 24th in the 200-yard Medley relay event. Mercer Island won the relay with a time of 1:34.15. The Mark Morris team of Stanton, Larsen, Berry and Nolan Cox turned in a time of 2:01.38 to place 43rd.

Guttormsen competed in the 100-yard freestyle, too, where he finished in 1:00.22. Fellow Hilanders Kade Keesee and Jacob Jones turned in times of 1:05.34 and 1:06.78 respectively in the 100 free.

Mark Morris will be back in the pool in a multi-dual meet against Camas, Hockinson, Washougal, Seton Catholic and Ridgefield on Wednesday at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Kelso hosts a dual meet with Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay, Wednesday at Gaither Pool