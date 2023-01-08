 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A/2A Prep Boys Swimming

3A/2A High School Boys Swimming: Kelso's Cavaliere leads locals at Kentridge Invite

Kelso boys swimming Andrea Cavaliere

Kelso's Andrea Cavaliere breaks through the surface of the water on his way to winning the 150-yard individual medley in the Southwest Washington Jamboree at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Cavaliere is an Italina foreign exchange student who has quickly made an impression on the area swimming scene.

 Katelyn Metzger

FEDERAL WAY – Kelso and Mark Morris boys swimmers traveled north to Federal Way for the Kentridge Invite held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Saturday.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Mark Morris senior Kyle Stanton swam a time of 2:02.17. The winning time in the event Saturday came from Mercer Island senior swimmer Matt Williamson who posted a time of 1:41.38.

Fellow Mark Morris senior Ethan Larsen finished in 2:07.62. Stanton was also sharp in the 500-yard freestyle, turning in a time of 5:38.81, good enough for 30th place out of 62 swimmers. Richland’s Ethan Johnston raced home in 4:45.24 to win the event.

Mark Morris junior Pace Berry swam the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:29.82. That time qualified him for the 2A district championships in the event. Garrett Chesley of Lake Stevens posted a time of 1:58.59 to win the event.

Larsen swam a new district-qualifying time of 25.88 in the 50-yard freestyle. The event was won by Curtis junior Tolu Young in a time of 20.49. Kelso’s senior foreign exchange student Andrea Cavaliere came 13th with a time of 22.10. His teammate, senior Jason Tran, finished the 50-yard free in 23.23 for 28th place out of 275 swimmers.

In the 100-yard butterfly, the Monarchs’ Larsen finished in 1:00.42 for 40th and Kelso’s Delt Clark swam a time of 1:01.77 for 45th place out of 83 swimmers.

Kelso’s team of Harry Eugenis, Tran, Cavaliere and Soren Guttormsen turned in a time of 1:49.55 to place 24th in the 200-yard Medley relay event. Mercer Island won the relay with a time of 1:34.15. The Mark Morris team of Stanton, Larsen, Berry and Nolan Cox turned in a time of 2:01.38 to place 43rd. 

Guttormsen competed in the 100-yard freestyle, too, where he finished in 1:00.22. Fellow Hilanders Kade Keesee and Jacob Jones turned in times of 1:05.34 and 1:06.78 respectively in the 100 free.

Mark Morris will be back in the pool in a multi-dual meet against Camas, Hockinson, Washougal, Seton Catholic and Ridgefield on Wednesday at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Kelso hosts a dual meet with Fort Vancouver and Hudson’s Bay, Wednesday at Gaither Pool

