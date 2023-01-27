 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
3A/2A Prep Boys Swimming

3A/2A High School Boys Swimming: Kelso beats Mark Morris boys in dual meet

  • 0
Kelso swim stock
KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

With junior Delt Clark and senior foreign exchange student Andrea Cavaliere leading the way Thursday, Kelso won its dual meet against Mark Morris 102-62 at the Gaither Pool.

Clark won the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:26.03 and then placed second in the 100-yard butterfly behind Mark Morris senior Ethan Larsen in a time of 1:01.63. Larsen finished first with a time of 59.58.

Cavaliere, meanwhile, placed first in the 50-yard freestyle by swimming a time of 21.97 and in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.65 which bested Mark Morris junior Pace Berry by eight seconds.

Berry’s time was 1:07.8 which earned him second place ahead of the Hilanders’ Jason Tran. Cavaliere also helped lead Kelso’s 200-yard medley relay team to a first-place finish with a time of 1:46.01. He swam the first leg alongside Tran, Clark and Soren Guttormsen.

People are also reading…

Kelso junior Josiah Beck finished first in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 6:35.11.

On the Mark Morris end, senior Kyle Stanton was first in the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 59.54, and in the 200-yard freestyle where he edged Larsen, his Monarchs’ teammate, by four seconds. Their times were 1:59.2 and 2:03.6 respectively.

There were no new district times posted by the contingent of Mark Morris swimmers at the meet.

The Longview School District co-op returns to the pool when it hosts the Southwest Washington Invite and 19 schools at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News