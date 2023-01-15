3A/2A High School Boys Swimming: Cavaliere, Tran lead Kelso at Invite

Led by senior exchange student Andrea Cavaliere, the Hilanders finished third out of the 17 teams they hosted in the Kelso Invite with 319 points, Saturday. The Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op came eighth of 17 teams with 151 points. Camas won the day overall with a total of 593 points.

Cavaliere won both the boys 100-yard freestyle event and the 100-yard breaststroke. His time of 48.03 in the freestyle was a full second ahead of the runner-up Alexander Wahlman of Union. To win the breaststroke, Cavaliere turned in a time of 1:00.24 which edged Wahlman again, this time by less than a second (1:01.07).

Cavaliere also participated in the 200-yard freestyle relay, helping lead a team consisting of Jason Tran, Soren Guttormsen and Harry Eugenis to a third-place finish with a time of 1:35.09.

Tran also turned in a strong day for Kelso behind his third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. His time of 23.19 followed closely behind Fort Vancouver junior Tarik Kurta (21.94) and Mountain View’s Owen Wong (22.31).

Kelso’s Harry Eugenis finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:48.34.

Kyle Stanton and Ethan Larsen won the day for the Mark Morris team. Stanton finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.88 and he was fifth in the 500-yard freestyle, where he posted a time of 5:27.54.

Larsen, meanwhile, finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly after a time of 59.56 and came seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:05.34. Another swimmer of note for the Monarchs was Nolan Cox who turned in a time of 2:50.26 in the 200-yard individual medley event.

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op swim team will return to the pool Wednesday at the Grays Harbor YMCA for a dual meet with Aberdeen as it continues to prepare for the district championships.