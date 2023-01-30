3A/2A High School Boys Swimming: Area Swimmers tune up for Districts at SW Washington Invite

A contingent of 19 high schools from around the region descended upon the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool at Mark Morris, Saturday, to compete in the Southwest Washington Invite. The meet presented one final tune up prior to the district tournament set to begin on Friday for 3A and 4A schools, and then again in two weekends for 2A swimmers.

Mark Morris senior Kyle Stanton had a strong meet. Stanton came second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.59. That mark fell behind only Ridgefield freshman Lincoln Swift who won in a swift time of 5:15.10. Stanton also swam third in the 100-yard backstroke where he posted a time of 59.67 which was just behind Hockinson’s Parker Dangleis and his time of 58.55.

Another noteworthy swimmer for the Monarchs was senior Ethan Larsen who finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with his time of 2:02.69. The 200 free was won by Camas freshman Atali’i Scumalo with a time of 1:58.7.

Andrea Cavaliere, the foreign exchange student from Italy, continued his strong season for Kelso. He outswam a field of 86 competitors in the 50-yard freestyle with a sterling time of 22.63 and placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:04.01. Sam Empey of Union was first with a time of 1:02.82.

Kelso’s Delt Clark finished third in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:01.33. Shelton freshman Tawan Benedict swam a blistering time of 56.33 to place first in the fly. Clark also swam a time of 25.76 in the 50-yard freestyle for 13th place.

Meanwhile, Kelso senior Jason Tran continued to swim well. Tran finished second in the 100-yard freestyle event by turning in a time of 52.80, slightly behind Camas sophomore James Crawford who finished in 51.97. Tran was also sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 1:08.87.

The Kelso relay team of Cavaliere, Tran, Delt Clark and Soren Guttormsen finished third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.32, a slim two seconds behind first place Camas. Kelso also placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Tran, Guttormsen, Harry Eugenis and Cavaliere swimming the four legs in a time of 1:35.55.

Mark Morris swimmers will return to the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday for their final opportunity to post qualifying times for the 2A district championships.