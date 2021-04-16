2A swim: Monarchs win four races in home meet

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long swimming teams welcomed Hockinson, Battle Ground, Prairie, and La Center to the pool on Thursday and the Monarchs defended their home water, taking first in four of the 12 races.

Senior Alyssa Davis won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:15.87 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.33, and also took a leg in the Monarchs’ 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the medley, Davis, Rylee Berry, Kaylina Smith, and Ava Christopher came in at 2:16.54, over 12 seconds ahead of the next-best crew. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Berry, Smith, and Davis teamed up with Laurette Burckhardt and finished in 4:44.02, beating R.A. Long’s group of Kylie Hueth, Keeli Hash, Nastalie Gaston, and Mikey Mace by 46 seconds.

Mace nabbed the Lumberjills’ lone individual win of the day, taking the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.08.

