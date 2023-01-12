2A High School Swimming: Stanton, Berry lead Mark Morris at double-dual meet

Kyle Stanton swam to a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle to lead Mark Morris in its double dual meet, Wednesday, versus Ridgefield, Camas, Hockinson, Seton Catholic and Washougal at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Stanton posted a time of 5:31.75 in the 500 Wednesday after swimming a 2:00.8 time in the 200-yard freestyle which tied him for second with Ridgefield freshman Lincoln Swift. Those two swimmers finished behind winner Camas swimmer Tenzin Kelsang, another freshman, who turned in a time of 1:59.55.

The Mark Morris 200-yard medley relay team featuring Stanton, sophomore Judah Ramos, junior Pace Berry and senior Ethan Larsen finished second behind Camas in a time of 1:57.64. Camas’ team of freshmen Aarnav Krishna and Kelsang, sophomore James Crawford and senior Nathan Kim turned in the winning time of 1:49.72.

Berry, a Mark Morris junior, finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley event behind Krishna with a time of 2:27.79. Krishna was first with a time of 2:14.14. Berry was better in the 100-yard breaststroke event where he finished third in a time of 1:11.91.

In the 50-yard freestyle, the Monarchs were led by Ramos who finished in eighth place with a time of 30.76. Hockinson senior Parker Douglas beat Camas senior Nathan Kim at the wall to take first in the event with a time of 22.58.

Larsen, meanwhile, placed second in the 100-yard butterfly event. He posted a time of 59.32 slightly behind Camas’ Crawford who placed first with a time of 56.47. Larsen led the Monarchs in the 100-yard freestyle event, too, where he swam a time of 56.56 which qualified for the district meet. His time was good for sixth in the event where Hockinson’s senior Parker Douglas was first with a time of 51.17.

Though the Monarchs finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay event, Stanton’s opening leg time of 54.05 over 100 yards qualified for the district meet. Stanton has not participated in the 100-yard free this season, choosing to swim the longer events instead.

Mark Morris will be back in the pool on Saturday at the Kelso Invite held at Gaither Pool.