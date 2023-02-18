FEDERAL WAY — Friday’s 2A State Swimming and Diving preliminary heats finished with disappointment for Mark Morris and its cast of individual State qualifiers.

Ethan Larsen missed out in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard freestyle events. He placed ninth in the qualifying round in the 100 fly with a time of 56.65, missing out on the eighth spot by .48 seconds. Larsen’s time of 1:57.92 in the 200 free placed him 14th out of the 20 swimmers.

Kyle Stanton, meanwhile, placed 12th in the 100-yard backstroke qualifying heats with a time of 58.78. He was also 15th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:25.35. The eighth place time was 57.69. Pace Berry’s time of 1:07.56 in the 100-yard breaststroke earned 19th.

The Monarchs’ 200-yard medley relay team consisting of Stanton, Larsen, Berry and Judah Ramos placed 17th with a time of 1:51.87. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Larsen, Berry, Stanton and Nolan Cox finished last in the preliminary heat with a time of 3:51.35.