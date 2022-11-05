2A High School Girls Swimming: Mark Morris swimmers reach District finals

SHELTON — The 2A District IV preliminary heats were held on Friday with swimmers from the Mark Morris co-op in competition. Four local swimmers advanced to the finals heats on Saturday with top six finishes in their respective events. The top four from the finals heat will advance to state championships next Friday.

Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz qualified for the finals heats in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke by finishing sixth in each event. Wirtz swam a time of 6:17.72 in the 500 and a time of 1:16.01 in the backstroke.

Centralia junior Chihiro Bringman set the pace in the 500-yard race with a time of 5:32.81. She has close challengers in Mily Johnston of Tumwater and Hudson’s Bay McKelvey Brewer who were second and third in the preliminary heats on Friday.

Kalama sophomore Emma Anderson placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:15.58. She just missed qualifying for the finals in 100-yard breaststroke where she finished eighth by swimming a time of 1:20.83. Her time was .46 seconds slower than the sixth-place finisher.

The Monarchs will also send junior Jolie McGaughan on to the finals heat in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle with sixth place finishes in each event. Her time was a 1:04.86 in the 100 and a 2:26.22 in the 200. Hockinson sophomore Paige Dangleis led the charge in the 100-yard race with a time of 56.08, 4.5 seconds ahead of the second place swimmer proving she will be tough to beat on Saturday.

R.A. Long junior Chelsee Jackson, meanwhile, qualified for the consolation finals on Saturday in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke events with an eighth and ninth place finish respectively. Her times were 1:17.85 in the fly and 1:19.23 in the backstroke.

In another near miss, Mark Morris junior Jacee Davis finished eighth in the 200-yard individual medley about 8.5 seconds out of sixth place with a time of 2:54.97.