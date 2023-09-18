Swimmers from the Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kalama girls co-op swim team were among those who competed in Saturday’s Sprint Pentathlon event. As the hosts, the local squad saw 19 high schools and 202 total swimmers descend upon Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

The swimmers were able to compete in five separate events in the pentathlon, accruing points for their finishes in each respective event. The top three swimmers received an award for their performance.

Battle Ground junior Bella Stokes finished as the top individual swimmer with 82 points. Ridgefield junior Rebecca Yamada came second with 78 points. Hockinson junior Paige Dangleis and Skyview sophomore Bailey Trahan tied for third with 74 points.

Kalama junior Emma Anderson had the most points of any swimmer in the Mark Morris co-op with 43 points, good for 19th among all swimmers, Saturday. R.A. Long senior Chelsee Jackson earned 26 points for 31st place.

A few other notable swims for the Mark Morris co-op were completed by juniors Isis Burnham and Kiki Rinker as well as freshman Allison Burkey.

Burnham set a PR in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 47.07 seconds, improving by nine full seconds. Rinker topped her previous best in the 100-yard freestyle by four seconds with a time of 1 minute, 36.98 seconds. Finally, Burkey set a PR in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 41.88 seconds, five seconds better than her last.

The Mark Morris/R.A. Long/Kalama co-op team will return to the pool for a multi-dual, nonleague meet with Battle Ground and Prairie at Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday at 5 p.m.