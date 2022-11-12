 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Prep Girls Swimming State

2A High School Girls Swimming: Anderson finishes 23rd at State in 100 butterfly

  • 0
Swimming stock

File photo

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Daily News file

FEDERAL WAY — Kalama sophomore Emma Anderson finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly in the 2A State swimming finals held at the King County Aquatic Center, Saturday.

Anderson who swims on the Mark Morris co-op team swam a time of 1:14.82 in the butterfly, only a half second away from her season’s best which she swam in the 2A district IV final last week.

Meanwhile, the Mark Morris 400-yard freestyle relay team of freshman Paige Wirtz and juniors Jacee Davis, Jolie McGaughan and Taelynn Tucker finished 21st with a season’s best time of 4:34.67 after entering the meet seeded 23rd.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News