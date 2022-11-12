2A High School Girls Swimming: Anderson finishes 23rd at State in 100 butterfly

FEDERAL WAY — Kalama sophomore Emma Anderson finished 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly in the 2A State swimming finals held at the King County Aquatic Center, Saturday.

Anderson who swims on the Mark Morris co-op team swam a time of 1:14.82 in the butterfly, only a half second away from her season’s best which she swam in the 2A district IV final last week.

Meanwhile, the Mark Morris 400-yard freestyle relay team of freshman Paige Wirtz and juniors Jacee Davis, Jolie McGaughan and Taelynn Tucker finished 21st with a season’s best time of 4:34.67 after entering the meet seeded 23rd.