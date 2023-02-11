Preliminary heats were held in the 2A District IV boys swimming championships, Friday at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool with three Mark Morris swimmers qualifying for finals heats on Saturday in their home pool. Those races will offer the individuals an opportunity to compete for a State qualifying spot while three other swimmers qualified for the consolation heat.

Seniors Ethan Larsen and Kyle Stanton as well as junior Pace Berry earned their place in the finals of their respective events by swimming strong times. Larsen qualified for both the 100-yard butterfly event and the 200-yard freestyle. His times were 56.75 in the fly and 1:57.17 in the 200 freestyle.

Stanton likewise qualified for two events. He posted a time of 5:24.43 in the 500-yard freestyle to advance to Saturday’s final and a time of 58.8 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Berry, meanwhile, will compete in the 200-yard individual medley after swimming a time of 2:25.35 to qualify for the final, as well as the 100-yard breaststroke where he swam a time of 1:07.58.

The trio of Judah Ramos, Nolan Cox and Zachary Gillman reached the consolation finals heats. Ramos will compete in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke after swimming times of 1:03.9 and 1:25.42 respectively. Cox qualified for the consolation heat in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:46.55 and Gillman also made the 200-yard individual medle with a time of 2:59.96.

The top three swimmers from the finals heat on Saturday will punch their ticket to the 2A State swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. Relay races were also set to be swam Saturday.