2A Prep Boys Swimming

2A High School Boys Swimming: Mark Morris wins relay, winds up waterlogged at Grays Harbor

KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

Mark Morris lost its penultimate dual meet to Aberdeen by a score of 93-61 at the Grays Harbor YMCA, Wednesday.

Despite there not being any new district times posted for the Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op, Pace Berry managed to have a strong day in the pool. Berry won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 2:25.66 and 1:09.49, respectively.

The Monarchs’ Ethan Larsen, meanwhile, finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 2:07.35 and 59.47, respectively. Teammate Kyle Stanton won the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 5:28.29 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.34. He beat Aberdeen’s Jacob Hallak (1:10.07) by nearly 10 seconds in the backstroke.

Mark Morris’ team of Stanton, Berry, Larsen and Judah Ramos won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.61. The team of Larsen, Stanton, Zach Gillman and Brian Beatty came second to Aberdeen in the 400-yard freestyle relay with the time of 4:44.81, a full 20 seconds off the 4:24.65 of Aberdeen’s quartet of Hallak, Marcus Paniagua, Elijah Olson and Jacob Natwick.

Longview's finest co-op team has its final dual meet of the season on Jan. 26 at the Gaither Pool at Kelso High School.

