2A High School Boys Swimming: Mark Morris wins dual meet

Mark Morris senior Ethan Larsen qualified for the 2A district championships in the 100-yard butterfly, the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley events at Wednesday’s dual meet at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

Larsen clocked a time of 57.03 in the freestyle, 2:24.07 in the individual medley and 1:01.63 in the fly.

Also qualifying for February’s district event were the Monarchs’ Pace Berry, Nolan Cox and Kyle Stanton. Berry qualified for both the 100-yard freestyle (59.93) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.82) events with his performance Wednesday against swimmers from Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay, Columbia River and Skyview.

Cox, a junior, posted a time of 1:13.65 to qualify in the 100-yard butterfly. Monarchs’ senior Stanton qualified for the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.54) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.91) events.

Mark Morris finished with 78 points in the meet. Skyview recorded 38, Hudson’s Bay 50, Skyview 50 and Columbia River finished with 61.

Mark Morris swimmers return to the pool on Saturday for the Sprint Pentathlon which will be held at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.