Three Mark Morris swimmers made the most of their final opportunity to qualify for the District meet, Wednesday. Nolan Cox, Zachary Gillman and Judah Ramos each placed in the top three in their event to earn a berth to the postseason.

Cox and Gillman each earned their spot in the 200-yard individual medley with times of 2:45.04 and 3:06.54 respectively.

Ramos, meanwhile, swam a time of 1:25.61 in the 100-yard breaststroke to earn his place in the event at the district meet.

The 2A District IV championship meet which will begin Friday, Feb. 10.