Mark Morris qualified two senior swimmers for the 2A State championship meet, Saturday. The duo of Kyle Stanton and Ethan Larsen finished in the top three of their finals heats at the 2A District IV swim meet held at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool to advance to next weekend’s State championship which will be held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Stanton finished second in both the 500-yard freestyle event and the 100-yard backstroke. He will challenge for a first-place medal in both events next week. His times in the finals of the District meet were 5:23.81 and 59.09 for the two events.

Larsen, meanwhile, took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.88 and came second in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 57.29.

The Monarchs also saw Pace Berry earn a wildcard position to the State meet in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Mark Morris also qualified its two relay teams for the State races.

The 200-yard medley team of Stanton, Larsen, Pace Berry and Judah Ramos came third with a time of 1:52.34. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Stanton, Larsen, Berry and Nolan Cox also placed third with a time of 3:48.2 to qualify for State.

The State meet will begin with preliminary races on Friday afternoon. The top 16 placers on Day 1 will advance to the final heats on Saturday.