Ethan Larsen turned in a time of 56.91 in the B heat of the 100-yard butterfly final after missing out on qualifying for the A final on Friday by less than a half second. His time Saturday placed him 10th overall in the event out of 16 swimmers.

Larsen also competed in the B final of the 200-yard freestyle in which he came 15th with a time of 2:00.5, well off his prelim time of 1:57.92.

Mark Morris senior Kyle Stanton also competed in two B finals. He placed 12th in the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 59.36. Pullman’s Jake McCoy won the event with a time of 50.3 in the A Final.

In the 500-yard freestyle event, Stanton finished last in the B heat with a time of 5:28.85, slightly off his mark of 5:25.35 in Friday’s preliminary heat. Bellingham swimmer Miles Cratsenberg won the 500 free with a time of 4:28.34, 24 seconds clear of Snoqualmie freshman Dylan Fisk who took second.