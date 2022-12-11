2A High School Boys Swimming: Mark Morris' Berry notches District time at Spring Pentathlon

Mark Morris and R.A. Long boys swimmers competed in the 12th annual Sprint Pentathlon meet held at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Saturday. The meet tests every swimmer across five events, one for each stroke plus the individual medley with the top three swimmers recognized after points are tabulated for their finishes across each event.

Mountain View’s David Kilway placed first at the meet with a total of 88 points over the five events. Hockinson senior Parker Dangleis finished second with 85 points and Mountain View junior Yonten Ghadong was third with 79 points.

While Mark Morris junior Pace Berry was not recognized as one of the top three swimmers of the meet, he did qualify for another district event with his 26.95 second time in the 50-yard freestyle.

Other notable times and finishes for the hosts included Kyle Stanton’s 1:59.61 time which was second in the 200-yard freestyle event for the Monarchs. Mark Morris also saw senior Ethan Larsen finish seventh in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.06.

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op team will return to the pool on Wednesday for a mulit-dual meet with Battle Ground and Prairie held at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.