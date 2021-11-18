 Skip to main content
2A GSHL Girls Swimming All-League

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

First team

200 Medley Relay: Columbia River (Tewinkle, Gravel, Scharmann, Gravel)

200 Freestyle: Rylee Scharmann (Columbia River)

200 Individual Medley: Rylee Berry (Mark Morris)

50 Freestyle: Bree Gravel (Columbia River)

100 Butterfly: McKelvey Brewer (Hudson’s Bay)

100 Freestyle: Page Dangleis (Hockinson)

500 Freestyle: McKelvey Brewer (Hudson’s Bay)

200 Freestyle Relay: Hockinson (McIntosh, Bode, Alfson, Dangleis)

100 Backstroke: Jane Tewinkle (Columbia River)

100 Breaststroke: Page Dangleis (Hockinson)

400 Freestyle Relay: Columbia River (Scharmann, Hood, Gravel, Tewinkle)

Second team

200 Medley Relay: Mark Morris (Olson, Berry, Smith, Christopher)

200 Freestyle: Nadia Phelps (Fort Vancouver)

200 Individual Medley: Mary Lendvoyi (Washougal)

50 Freestyle: Milan McIntosh (Hockinson)

100 Butterfly: Jane Tewinkle (Columbia River)

100 Freestyle: Bree Gravel (Columbia River)

500 Freestyle: Nadia Phelps (Fort Vancouver)

200 Freestyle Relay: Washougal (Baker, Lendvoyi, Larzalere, Yung)

100 Backstroke: Hannah Coffrey (Fort Vancouver)

100 Breaststroke: Rylee Berry (Mark Morris)

400 Freestyle Relay: Mark Morris (Christopher, Davis, Smith, Berry)

Local honorable mention

100 Backstroke: Emma Olson (Mark Morris)

