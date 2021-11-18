2A GSHL Girls Swimming All-League

First team
200 Medley Relay: Columbia River (Tewinkle, Gravel, Scharmann, Gravel)
200 Freestyle: Rylee Scharmann (Columbia River)
200 Individual Medley: Rylee Berry (Mark Morris)
50 Freestyle: Bree Gravel (Columbia River)
100 Butterfly: McKelvey Brewer (Hudson’s Bay)
100 Freestyle: Page Dangleis (Hockinson)
500 Freestyle: McKelvey Brewer (Hudson’s Bay)
200 Freestyle Relay: Hockinson (McIntosh, Bode, Alfson, Dangleis)
100 Backstroke: Jane Tewinkle (Columbia River)
100 Breaststroke: Page Dangleis (Hockinson)
400 Freestyle Relay: Columbia River (Scharmann, Hood, Gravel, Tewinkle)
Second team
200 Medley Relay: Mark Morris (Olson, Berry, Smith, Christopher)
200 Freestyle: Nadia Phelps (Fort Vancouver)
200 Individual Medley: Mary Lendvoyi (Washougal)
People are also reading…
50 Freestyle: Milan McIntosh (Hockinson)
100 Butterfly: Jane Tewinkle (Columbia River)
100 Freestyle: Bree Gravel (Columbia River)
500 Freestyle: Nadia Phelps (Fort Vancouver)
200 Freestyle Relay: Washougal (Baker, Lendvoyi, Larzalere, Yung)
100 Backstroke: Hannah Coffrey (Fort Vancouver)
100 Breaststroke: Rylee Berry (Mark Morris)
400 Freestyle Relay: Mark Morris (Christopher, Davis, Smith, Berry)
Local honorable mention
100 Backstroke: Emma Olson (Mark Morris)