2A Girls Swimming: Three more Monarchs through to Districts
2A Girls Swimming: Three more Monarchs through to Districts

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

Three Mark Morris swimmers made it in on their final chance to qualify for Districts, punching their ticket at the 2A Sub-District Meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday.

Taelynn Tucker qualified in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:56.32

Jolie McGaughan won the 50-yard freestyle in 30.65, sending her through. Kim Ziegler was the third Monarch to qualify, doing so in the 200-yard IM in 3:46.58.

Now, all of Mark Morris’ and R.A. Long’s qualifying swimmers will join up with the rest of the district at the 2A District IV Championships in Shelton next Friday and Saturday.

