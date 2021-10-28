2A Girls Swimming: Three more Monarchs through to Districts

Three Mark Morris swimmers made it in on their final chance to qualify for Districts, punching their ticket at the 2A Sub-District Meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool on Wednesday.

Taelynn Tucker qualified in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:56.32

Jolie McGaughan won the 50-yard freestyle in 30.65, sending her through. Kim Ziegler was the third Monarch to qualify, doing so in the 200-yard IM in 3:46.58.

Now, all of Mark Morris’ and R.A. Long’s qualifying swimmers will join up with the rest of the district at the 2A District IV Championships in Shelton next Friday and Saturday.

