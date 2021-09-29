 Skip to main content
2A Girls Swimming: One more district qualifier in MM/RAL home meet
2A Girls Swimming

2A Girls Swimming: One more district qualifier in MM/RAL home meet

Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

Kylie Hueth was the lone Longview swimmer to qualify for Districts at Mark Morris and R.A. Long’s home meet against Mountain View, Union, Heritage, and Evergreen, making the cut in the 100-yard backstroke with seventh-place finish in 1:20.68.

It’s the fifth even Hueth has qualified for; she hit the mark in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly, and the 200-yard freestyle in the past two weeks.

Hueth had the best individual finish for the Lumberjills on the day, taking sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:09.18

For its part, Mark Morris racked up 11 top-5 finishes. Two of those came from senior Rylee Berry, who gave the Monarchs their lone win of the day in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:31.61 and took third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.73.

Berry also helped MM to two third-place relay finishes. Berry, Ava Christopher, Jolie McGaughan, and Emma Olson came in third in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:43.54, while Berry, Christopher, Kaylina Smith, and Jacee Davis did so in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:02.43.

Davis finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:42.42) and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:32.68). Smith placed in both sprints and distance, taking fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (31.34) and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (7:03.29).

RAL and MM will be back in their home pool next Wednesday, hosting the Vancouver schools.

