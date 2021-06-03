2A Boys Swimming: Monarchs and Jacks swim at Districts

SHELTON — The Mark Morris boys swimming team took third as a team at the 2A District IV championships on Wednesday, while R.A. Long finished in eighth.

Kyle Stanton had the best individual finish of the day for the Monarchs, taking second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:07.26. Justin Wilson finished in fourth in 6:47.55, while Jason Kooiman came in next behind Wilson in 7:07.86. Stanton also took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.48, with Ethan Larsen nabbing fifth in the event in 1:24.97.

Rudi Soetamin earned the Monarchs’ other individual top-3 finish, getting third in the 100-yard freestyle in 55:01. He also finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.34.

Joshua Butler finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in at 2:10.59, while Kooiman earned a second fifth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley in 3:06.09.

The Monarchs’ team of Butler, Larsen, Stanton, and Soetamin took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.59. Soetamin, Stanton, Butler, and Justin Wilcox teamed up for a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay as well.

Evan Prewitt had the best day in the pool for R.A. Long, taking sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (7:19.27) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.25).

Despite there not being a state meet to qualify for, both the Monarchs and Lumberjacks still have more action on the horizon; they’ll wrap up their season with a crosstown meet-up with Kelso on Friday.

