 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Boys Swimming

2A Boys Swimming: Four Monarchs make bar at Sub-Districts

  • 0
Swimming stock
Josh Kirshenbaum

Four swimmers from Mark Morris made the most of their last chance to qualify for districts, finishing in the top three of their respective races at the District IV sub-district meet, held Tuesday at the DMMP.

Felix Alvarez earned a pair of qualifications, taking third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:21.69) and the 500-yard freestyle (7:19.49).

Pace Berry won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:40.74, and Judah Ramos got in in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.29).

Those four, along with their teammates who previously qualified over the course of the season, will return to DMMP on Feb. 11-12 for Districts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News