2A Boys Swimming: Four Monarchs make bar at Sub-Districts

Four swimmers from Mark Morris made the most of their last chance to qualify for districts, finishing in the top three of their respective races at the District IV sub-district meet, held Tuesday at the DMMP.

Felix Alvarez earned a pair of qualifications, taking third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:21.69) and the 500-yard freestyle (7:19.49).

Pace Berry won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:40.74, and Judah Ramos got in in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.29).

Those four, along with their teammates who previously qualified over the course of the season, will return to DMMP on Feb. 11-12 for Districts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0