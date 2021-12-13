2A/3A Swimming: Monarchs qualify three for Districts during invitational tournament

Swimmers from Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long were hit the water with a menagerie of other schools at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool over the weekend for an invitational romp in the lanes.

Mark Morris saw three swimmers post District qualifying times during the meet. Ethan Larsen posted a time of 1:09.57 in the 100-yard fly and Rudi Soetamin finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.42. Kyle Stanton found success in two events with a time of 2:24.79 in the 200-meter individual medley and a time of 57.55 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

Soetamin placed first in the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 13.53 and also managed a second place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.20. Spencer Thomas of Kelso finished in third place in that race with a time of 24.49. Thomas also placed third in the 25-yard breaststroke with a time of 15.80.

In the 25-yard freestyle Kelso’s Jason Tran finished third with a time of 12.57. Joshua Butler of Mark Morris finished in fourth with a time of 13.03.

Xavier Moore of Kelso placed third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 7:04.87.

Camas finished first in team points with 480. Mark Morris placed second with 211.5 team points and Kelso came in at 7th place with 128 points.

The Monarchs and Lumberjacks are set for a double dual at home versus Battle Ground and Prairie on Wednesday.

