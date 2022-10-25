2A/3A High School Swimming Postseason Primer: Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long swimmers breathe deep before diving in the playoff pool

Up to this point it has been a swim season of development more than individual highlight-reel achievements for the Kelso and Longview high school swimming co-ops. Still, more than a dozen local swimmers have already punched their tickets to the 2A and 3A District championship meets.

The 3A District IV meet will take place Friday and Saturday, while the 2A meet is set for November 4-5.

The group of athletes who’ve already earned their invites includes Kelso seniors Piper Gallagher and Angeline Eugenis, junior Serenity Crane, sophomore Isabella Sandoz, and a freshmen group of Brynn LiaBraaten, Trinity Noga and Millie Whipps. Those athletes will compete for the Hilanders at the District meet, while junior Zoe Cox of Toutle Lake will continue to swim under the watch of Kelso head coach Lori Clark in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kalama co-op coached by Richard Carr is also gearing up to to send a group to the postseason pool. That group includes Mark Morris freshman Paige Wirtz, Kalama sophomore Emma Anderson, juniors Chelsee Jackson of R.A. Long, Jacee Davis of Mark Morris and Jolie McGaughan of Mark Morris, and R.A. Long sophomore Lara Rechenberg.

The two co-ops combined consist of of just six seniors out of 42 total swimmers. It’s a young group with plenty to learn still and yet, at least 15 of the 42 will be headed to Districts to challenge for a medal and potentially, a chance to swim for a State title.

“We’ve got a whole group of young swimmers with nine, maybe 10 freshmen,” Clark said of her Kelso swim team. “We’ve got all of these freshmen girls who are really working hard… They are fun to work with and most of them are a blank page.”

Clark has spent the season fine-tuning her swimmers’ strokes while entering many of them to swim several different events. LiaBraaten is a perfect example of that approach. The freshman came to the Hilanders with more experience than most of her peers after swimming with the Killer Whales youth club of Kelso, yet she remains a work in progress with an Olympic swimming pool worth of potential left to tap. As a result, LiaBraaten has already swam every event save for the 100-yard butterfly, a stroke she hasn’t yet learned to enjoy.

“She’s pretty rich all around,” Clark said of LiaBraaten. “She’s just a very steady swimmer who puts together good pacing.”

In her first varsity season, LiaBraaten has posted District qualifying times in each of the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events as well at the 100-yard backstroke, the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. However, since swimmers are permitted to compete in just two individual events at the District and State meets, LiaBraaten has a tough decision to make.

“It sounds like I’m going to be swimming the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke,” LiaBraaten said.

And while she has a good idea on which events she will likely participate in, LiaBraaten believes there is plenty of room for her to improve.

“I feel like I’m not really peaking (right now),” LiaBratten said. “I feel like there’s a lot of stuff I can improve on mostly just repping and repping and repping to get a faster time, because I know that I am capable of getting a faster time, but I’m not really pushing myself enough.”

Clark believes LiaBraaten’s best event at this juncture is the 500-yard freestyle primarily because of that steady pace she can keep. Kelso’s coach also likes LiaBraaten’s odd of challenging in the 200-yard freestyle.

One of the swimmers who Clark has worked closely with is Zoe Cox. The Toutle junior has recently dropped large amounts of time after fine-tuning her strokes.

“We’ve made changes in all of her strokes and it takes time for that stuff to take hold,” Clark said. “Now (Cox) is becoming comfortable with the changes and it’s made a big difference in the way she races.”

Cox posted a time of 6:50.53 in the 500-yard freestyle at Saturday’s Southwest Washington Invite meet at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool. That performance shaved 22 seconds off her personal best in her first attempt at the distance in a meet environment.

For Cox, the progress is immensely gratifying.

“At the beginning of the season, I would go to different meets and… my times were staying the same, and that’s really hard, like it’s very discouraging because you feel like you’re not really making progress,” Cox said. “But once you start working on your technique and you start getting better you feel great satisfaction.”

As a developing swimmer, Cox was well aware there was progress to be made with each of her strokes. As she fine-tuned her technique midseason her times started dropping rapidly. Like LiaBraaten, Cox has qualified for four events (the 50 and 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley) and faces a decision on which two events to compete in in the postseason.

When it comes time to lock in the events to compete in at the District meet, Cox will heed her coach’s advice.

“I like to get lots of input from my coach because she knows better than me, she’s been doing it a lot longer,” said Cox.

Another swimmer in the same boat for the Hilanders’ squad is Angeline Eugenis. She has qualified for the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. Like her teammates, time is growing short for Eugenis to pick her path forward.

Laying a Foundation

On the 2A side, coach Carr has also spent the season developing a large contingent of freshmen and sophomore swimmers who have yet to compete at a District meet in their careers.

“The main thing we’re trying to do this year is lay a foundation for the coming years,” said Carr.

Though inexperienced, Longview’s co-op group has shown tremendous progress in their final regular season meets leading up to the 2A district championships.

Chelsee Jackson of R.A. Long has been one of the pleasant surprises of Carr’s squad so far. She has qualified for the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly events in her first year on the team.

Jolie McGaughan has looked been solid for the Monarchs all season and qualified for each of the freestyle events (the 50, 100, 200 and 500). Still, she too has seen huge time drops over the last three weeks to the point where she has elevated herself to being the team’s top sprint swimmer. For the postseason McGaughan has chosen to compete in the 50-yard freestyle, and either the 100 or 200.

Whatever she chooses, McGaughan believes she’s peaking at the right time.

“I was slower at the beginning of the season and then I’ve gotten faster,” McGaughan said. “If I shave off a good chunk of time (in the 50), I could make State (in that event).”

Two other Mark Morris co-op swimmers to keep an eye on are the youngest swimmers to make it to Districts – Paige Wirtz and Emma Anderson. Both swimmers came to the co-op squad with extensive club swimming experience which gave them a leg up from the first time they stepped up on the starting blocks.

Wirtz has qualified for the 200 and 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. Anderson, meanwhile, has also qualified for the 500-yard freestyle and 200 IM, as well as the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke events. Wirtz will compete in the 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle while Anderson is likely to do the 100-yard breaststroke and either the butterfly or the IM.

To hear Carr tell it, the most difficult part of assessing any of the aforementioned swimmers’ chances in the postseason is the collective unknown. Carr simply doesn’t have enough information on the competition to be able to make predictions on how his group will do when put to the test.

“We know the way the girls stand in regards to our league, but not with the northern schools,” said Carr.

On the other hand, Clark knows her swimmers will have their work cut out for them in the postseason pool.

“We’re going up against some buzzsaws,” Clark said. “But we’ll give it our best shot.”